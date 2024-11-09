Burnley predicted team to face Swansea City as midfielder's push to reclaim their spot - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 09:43 BST
It’s a quick turnaround for Burnley as they return to Turf Moor on Sunday to face Swansea City.

Scott Parker’s side have done plenty of travelling in recent weeks, playing four of their last five games away from home – culminating in the 0-0 draw against West Brom on Thursday night.

Jeremy Sarmiento hobbled off the Hawthorns pitch late on with an apparent knock, but Parker confirmed afterwards it was purely a case of fatigue.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

The 22-year-old will be looking to keep another shutout after conceding just six times this season.

1. GK - James Trafford

The 22-year-old will be looking to keep another shutout after conceding just six times this season. Photo: Alex Davidson

The Welshman is giving his absolutely everything for the cause and is enjoying a run of fine performances.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman is giving his absolutely everything for the cause and is enjoying a run of fine performances. Photo: Cameron Smith

The young defender has been the unexpected star of Burnley's season so far, delivering another rock solid display against West Brom.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The young defender has been the unexpected star of Burnley's season so far, delivering another rock solid display against West Brom. Photo: George Wood

The Frenchman has built up an impressive partnership with Egan-Riley which has been key to Burnley's defensive solidity.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman has built up an impressive partnership with Egan-Riley which has been key to Burnley's defensive solidity. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

