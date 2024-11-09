Scott Parker’s side have done plenty of travelling in recent weeks, playing four of their last five games away from home – culminating in the 0-0 draw against West Brom on Thursday night.

Jeremy Sarmiento hobbled off the Hawthorns pitch late on with an apparent knock, but Parker confirmed afterwards it was purely a case of fatigue.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - James Trafford The 22-year-old will be looking to keep another shutout after conceding just six times this season.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman is giving his absolutely everything for the cause and is enjoying a run of fine performances.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The young defender has been the unexpected star of Burnley's season so far, delivering another rock solid display against West Brom.