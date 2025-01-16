The reward for their 3-1 win was a long trip to Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Burnley are now unbeaten in their last 14 outings in league and cup and sit just one point off top spot, while Sunderland are two points behind in fourth.

A number of players caught the eye against the Royals last weekend, but will any of them get the nod for this one? Or will Parker revert to type and stick with his trusted first-team regulars?

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The 22-year-old will be back in between the sticks after taking a well-deserved rest at the weekend for Burnley's FA Cup tie.

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman, just like Trafford, was another of the first-team regulars that wasn't involved last week. Despite Oliver Sonne's impressive showing on debut, you'd expect Roberts to come back in.

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back will be desperate to keep another clean sheet as Burnley bid to land a crucial blow in the hunt for promotion.