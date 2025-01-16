Scott Parker opted to make all 11 changes at the weekend as his Clarets side required extra-time to edge past League One Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.
The reward for their 3-1 win was a long trip to Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Burnley are now unbeaten in their last 14 outings in league and cup and sit just one point off top spot, while Sunderland are two points behind in fourth.
A number of players caught the eye against the Royals last weekend, but will any of them get the nod for this one? Or will Parker revert to type and stick with his trusted first-team regulars?
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
