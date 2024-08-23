Burnley predicted team to face Sunderland as forward backed to make first start of the season - gallery

Burnley head to the North East this weekend for an early top-of-the-table encounter with Sunderland.

Scott Parker’s men lead the way after two games with six points and an impressive nine goals scored.

The Black Cats, who sit second, have also won two out of two and have yet to concede.

Head coach Scott Parker confirmed James Trafford is likely to come back into contention for this fixture, having missed out against Cardiff City last week through illness.

Since that game, Sander Berge and Anass Zaroury have both departed while a number of men remain out injured.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at the Stadium of Light:

1. GK - James Trafford

Despite Vaclav Hladky keeping a clean sheet on debut, Trafford is back in training now after recovering from illness. Photo: Stu Forster

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Roberts was clearly out of favour last season under Vincent Kompany but he's started the campaign strongly under Scott Parker. Photo: Matt McNulty

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, O'Shea remains a Burnley player and has performed well so far. Photo: Matt McNulty

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman has took to the Championship well, looking typically calm and composed in his first two appearances of the season. Photo: Matt McNulty

