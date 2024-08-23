Scott Parker’s men lead the way after two games with six points and an impressive nine goals scored.
The Black Cats, who sit second, have also won two out of two and have yet to concede.
Head coach Scott Parker confirmed James Trafford is likely to come back into contention for this fixture, having missed out against Cardiff City last week through illness.
Since that game, Sander Berge and Anass Zaroury have both departed while a number of men remain out injured.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at the Stadium of Light:
