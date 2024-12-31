Scott Parker’s men made it 11 games unbeaten on Sunday night with a hard-earned 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough to remain third in the Championship table.
They face a Stoke side who are currently managerless having parted ways with Narcis Pelach recently, just three months in the role.
Interim boss Ryan Shawcross took charge of their last game and oversaw an impressive 1-0 win against Sunderland.
The Clarets are expected to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did at the Riverside. With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against the Potters:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.