Scott Parker’s men made it 11 games unbeaten on Sunday night with a hard-earned 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough to remain third in the Championship table.

They face a Stoke side who are currently managerless having parted ways with Narcis Pelach recently, just three months in the role.

Interim boss Ryan Shawcross took charge of their last game and oversaw an impressive 1-0 win against Sunderland.

The Clarets are expected to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did at the Riverside. With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against the Potters:

1 . GK - James Trafford The 22-year-old has kept 14 of Burnley's 15 clean sheets this season, with his latest one coming away at Middlesbrough on Sunday night. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will start if he's fit, but he was hobbling a little with a sore ankle towards the end of Sunday's game against Boro. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley While you'd expect Parker to rotate, he won't be breaking up his reliable centre-back partnership anytime soon. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales