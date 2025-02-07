Burnley predicted team to face Southampton in the FA Cup as Scott Parker likely to ring changes - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
For the second time in as many weeks, Burnley make the long trip down to the South Coast this weekend.

Seven days on from drawing 0-0 with Portsmouth at Fratton Park, the Clarets take on their rivals Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Scott Parker’s side followed up that stalemate against Pompey with a 1-0 win against Oxford United on Tuesday night to move up to second place in the Championship.

With Burnley’s priority coming in the league, Parker is likely to rotate heavily – just as he did in the last round when his side required extra-time to beat League One Reading 3-1.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The experienced stopper will get his chance, just as he has done in all the cup games so far this season. He'll be looking to redeem himself after his mistake against Reading in the last round.

1. GK - Vaclav Hladky

The experienced stopper will get his chance, just as he has done in all the cup games so far this season. He'll be looking to redeem himself after his mistake against Reading in the last round.

This game comes at a good time for the January recruit to stake a claim, having not featured since conceding that penalty in his league debut.

2. RB - Oliver Sonne

This game comes at a good time for the January recruit to stake a claim, having not featured since conceding that penalty in his league debut.

The centre-back has had to remain incredibly patient watching on from the sidelines as CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve keep clean sheet after clean sheet.

3. CB - Joe Worrall

The centre-back has had to remain incredibly patient watching on from the sidelines as CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve keep clean sheet after clean sheet.

Following John Egan's deadline day departure, Humphreys will be the one to provide cover at centre-back alongside Joe Worrall.

4. CB - Bashir Humphreys

Following John Egan's deadline day departure, Humphreys will be the one to provide cover at centre-back alongside Joe Worrall.

