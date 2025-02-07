Scott Parker’s side followed up that stalemate against Pompey with a 1-0 win against Oxford United on Tuesday night to move up to second place in the Championship.
With Burnley’s priority coming in the league, Parker is likely to rotate heavily – just as he did in the last round when his side required extra-time to beat League One Reading 3-1.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
1. GK - Vaclav Hladky
The experienced stopper will get his chance, just as he has done in all the cup games so far this season. He'll be looking to redeem himself after his mistake against Reading in the last round. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. RB - Oliver Sonne
This game comes at a good time for the January recruit to stake a claim, having not featured since conceding that penalty in his league debut. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. CB - Joe Worrall
The centre-back has had to remain incredibly patient watching on from the sidelines as CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve keep clean sheet after clean sheet. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. CB - Bashir Humphreys
Following John Egan's deadline day departure, Humphreys will be the one to provide cover at centre-back alongside Joe Worrall. Photo: Matt McNulty