Burnley predicted team to face Sheffield Wednesday as Scott Parker seeks Lyle Foster replacement - gallery

Burnley are back in action this weekend following the international break with a trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s side have made a good start to the season, sitting third in the table after nine games and just one point adrift of the leaders.

The Clarets will be keen to get back to winning ways though after being held to a frustrating goalless draw at home to Preston North End prior to the break.

Since then, Lyle Foster has picked up an injury playing for South Africa while Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The stopper started England Under-21s first game during the break before spending the second game on the bench. Kept three straight clean sheets for Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. GK - James Trafford

The full-back should be close to fully fit now following his recent known after taking to the field for Wales during the international break. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Still only 21, the defender has done well since coming into the backline, a back four that has kept three straight clean sheets. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The Frenchman is an absolute Rolls Royce in this division and has looked a level above the Championship. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

