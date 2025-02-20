Burnley predicted team to face Sheffield Wednesday as Scott Parker backed to make two changes - gallery

Burnley will be looking to get their automatic promotion push back on track when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor on Friday night.

The Clarets now find themselves five points adrift of the top two after being held to a frustrating draw in a feisty Lancashire derby against Preston North End last time out.

With Leeds United and Sheffield United both winning, the pressure is on Scott Parker’s men to respond with all three points.

Parker admitted after the Deepdale draw that Marcus Edwards is “very close” to earning his first start, while Josh Brownhill will also be pushing to start after making his return off the bench against PNE.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

The stopper will be eyeing a remarkable 12th straight clean sheet, although more important for Burnley is to get the three points.

1. GK - James Trafford

The stopper will be eyeing a remarkable 12th straight clean sheet, although more important for Burnley is to get the three points.

The Welshman continues to quietly go about his business, but he's been an integral part of Burnley's record-breaking defence this season.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman continues to quietly go about his business, but he's been an integral part of Burnley's record-breaking defence this season.

The centre-back continued his impressive season with another top outing at Deepdale at the weekend, making a superb last-ditch block at one point in particular.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The centre-back continued his impressive season with another top outing at Deepdale at the weekend, making a superb last-ditch block at one point in particular.

Be prepared for countless chants of "STEVEEE" as the Frenchman returns to Turf Moor looking to keep yet another shutout.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Be prepared for countless chants of "STEVEEE" as the Frenchman returns to Turf Moor looking to keep yet another shutout.

