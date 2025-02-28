Scott Parker’s men will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they take on their Championship rivals Preston North End.

The two Lancashire rivals have played out two 0-0 draws in the league this season, but there will have to be a winner on Saturday – even if it means going to extra-time and penalties.

Parker has suggested he will make changes, just as he did in the previous rounds against Reading and Southampton.

One man who will definitely be unavailable is Bashir Humphreys, who is expected to be out for “some time” after picking up a quad injury in training.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

1 . GK - Vaclav Hladky The summer signing has deputised for James Trafford in every cup game this season and you'd expect that to be the case once again here. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts Oliver Sonne will be keen to get some game time, but I don't anticipate Parker making all 11 changes - he'll want to keep some continuity. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

3 . CB - Joe Worrall Worrall, like Hladky, has started every cup game so far this season, so the expectation is he'll come in again with CJ Egan-Riley making way. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales