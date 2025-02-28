Scott Parker’s men will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they take on their Championship rivals Preston North End.
The two Lancashire rivals have played out two 0-0 draws in the league this season, but there will have to be a winner on Saturday – even if it means going to extra-time and penalties.
Parker has suggested he will make changes, just as he did in the previous rounds against Reading and Southampton.
One man who will definitely be unavailable is Bashir Humphreys, who is expected to be out for “some time” after picking up a quad injury in training.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.