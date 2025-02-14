The Clarets head into the fixture off the back of a convincing 2-0 win against Hull City on Wednesday night, which saw them extend their unbeaten run to 21 games in league and cup.

Scott Parker’s men also broke the Championship record for consecutive clean sheets with their 10th straight shutout.

This weekend is bound to provide another stern test of their credentials, coming up against a PNE side that claimed an impressive 1-0 win at Norwich in midweek.

Burnley are close to being back at full strength, with Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho back in training. Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are the only two to remain sidelined.

Given the quick turnaround, Parker might be tempted to freshen things up. But the dilemma is: who does he drop given the performance levels against Hull?

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

GK - James Trafford Will 10 straight clean sheets become 11? You think Burnley's remarkable defensive record can't continue, but they simply don't look like conceding.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman produced another top display against Hull in midweek, continuing his impressive partnership with Jaidon Anthony down the right.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back has been an absolutely instrumental part of a Burnley backline that hasn't conceded in over 15 hours' worth of football.