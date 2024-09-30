Burnley predicted team to face Plymouth Argyle as ex-Stoke City man backed to return - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
It’s a quick turnaround for Burnley as they look to get back to winning ways against Plymouth Argyle tomorrow night after their frustrating weekend stalemate.

Scott Parker’s men were held to a goalless draw at Oxford United on Saturday as they failed to capitalise on their dominance at the Kassam.

Despite failing to make it three wins from three, the Clarets are still well placed in the table, sitting fourth, just two points adrift of top spot.

On Tuesday night they host a Plymouth side that have won two of their last three league games under Wayne Rooney to move away from the dangerzone.

Speaking after Saturday's game, Parker said he hoped Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming could make their return from knocks this coming week, although Joe Worrall is likely to remain sidelined with what he described as an impact injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The shot stopper was given little to do on Saturday as he kept a clean sheet during the goalless draw against Oxford, his second of the season.

1. GK - James Trafford

The shot stopper was given little to do on Saturday as he kept a clean sheet during the goalless draw against Oxford, his second of the season.

Given the quick turnaround from Saturday, it's unlikely Connor Roberts will be match fit so Humphreys looks set to get the nod at full-back again.

2. RB - Bashir Humphreys

Given the quick turnaround from Saturday, it's unlikely Connor Roberts will be match fit so Humphreys looks set to get the nod at full-back again.

The defender did well in the centre of defence at Oxford, adding a different element to Burnley's build-up with his switches of play.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The defender did well in the centre of defence at Oxford, adding a different element to Burnley's build-up with his switches of play.

The Frenchman continues to look a level above the Championship. Always so calm and collected on the ball and always in the right place at the right time to make interceptions.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman continues to look a level above the Championship. Always so calm and collected on the ball and always in the right place at the right time to make interceptions.

