Scott Parker’s men were held to a goalless draw at Oxford United on Saturday as they failed to capitalise on their dominance at the Kassam.
Despite failing to make it three wins from three, the Clarets are still well placed in the table, sitting fourth, just two points adrift of top spot.
On Tuesday night they host a Plymouth side that have won two of their last three league games under Wayne Rooney to move away from the dangerzone.
Speaking after Saturday's game, Parker said he hoped Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming could make their return from knocks this coming week, although Joe Worrall is likely to remain sidelined with what he described as an impact injury.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
