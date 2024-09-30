Scott Parker’s men were held to a goalless draw at Oxford United on Saturday as they failed to capitalise on their dominance at the Kassam.

Despite failing to make it three wins from three, the Clarets are still well placed in the table, sitting fourth, just two points adrift of top spot.

On Tuesday night they host a Plymouth side that have won two of their last three league games under Wayne Rooney to move away from the dangerzone.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The shot stopper was given little to do on Saturday as he kept a clean sheet during the goalless draw against Oxford, his second of the season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . RB - Bashir Humphreys Given the quick turnaround from Saturday, it's unlikely Connor Roberts will be match fit so Humphreys looks set to get the nod at full-back again. Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender did well in the centre of defence at Oxford, adding a different element to Burnley's build-up with his switches of play. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales