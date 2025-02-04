The Clarets host Oxford United tonight looking to get back to winning ways after playing out back-to-back 0-0 draws.
It leaves Parker’s side third in the Championship table, three points adrift of Sheffield United in second.
As for the U’s, they extended their unbeaten run to nine games under new boss Gary Rowett following a 1-1 draw against Bristol City, who ended the match with nine men.
Burnley continue to sweat over the fitness of Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho after the duo missed the Pompey game with knocks. Elsewhere, they remain without a number of injured players.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up: