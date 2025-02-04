Burnley predicted team to face Oxford United as Scott Parker mulls over changes - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 4th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Facing a second game in the space of four days, Scott Parker will be mulling over whether he needs to make changes to freshen up his Burnley side.

The Clarets host Oxford United tonight looking to get back to winning ways after playing out back-to-back 0-0 draws.

It leaves Parker’s side third in the Championship table, three points adrift of Sheffield United in second.

As for the U’s, they extended their unbeaten run to nine games under new boss Gary Rowett following a 1-1 draw against Bristol City, who ended the match with nine men.

Burnley continue to sweat over the fitness of Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho after the duo missed the Pompey game with knocks. Elsewhere, they remain without a number of injured players.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

The keeper continues to break records. Will he be able to keep a remarkable eighth straight clean sheet?

1. GK - James Trafford

The keeper continues to break records. Will he be able to keep a remarkable eighth straight clean sheet? Photo: Ryan Pierse

Oliver Sonne is an option if Parker wishes to freshen things up, but Roberts is likely to continue at right-back for this one.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Oliver Sonne is an option if Parker wishes to freshen things up, but Roberts is likely to continue at right-back for this one. Photo: Matt McNulty

The centre-back will be hoping to play his part in yet another clean sheet, after keeping a 21st of the season at Portsmouth on Saturday.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The centre-back will be hoping to play his part in yet another clean sheet, after keeping a 21st of the season at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Matt McNulty

The Frenchman will be hoping for a much quieter night at the office after facing plenty of pressure from Pompey at the weekend.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman will be hoping for a much quieter night at the office after facing plenty of pressure from Pompey at the weekend. Photo: Ryan Pierse

