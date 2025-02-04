The Clarets host Oxford United tonight looking to get back to winning ways after playing out back-to-back 0-0 draws.

It leaves Parker’s side third in the Championship table, three points adrift of Sheffield United in second.

As for the U’s, they extended their unbeaten run to nine games under new boss Gary Rowett following a 1-1 draw against Bristol City, who ended the match with nine men.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - James Trafford The keeper continues to break records. Will he be able to keep a remarkable eighth straight clean sheet?

RB - Connor Roberts Oliver Sonne is an option if Parker wishes to freshen things up, but Roberts is likely to continue at right-back for this one.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back will be hoping to play his part in yet another clean sheet, after keeping a 21st of the season at Portsmouth on Saturday.