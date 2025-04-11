Scott Parker’s side have had little time to rest, returning to action just three days on from their midweek goalless draw with Derby County.

The result saw the Clarets drop down to second, but crucially they remain above that dotted line, two points above Sheffield United.

Lyle Foster is expected to be missing for tonight’s encounter, while Manuel Benson also remains sidelined. But Parker might consider making the odd change or two to keep things fresh.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford A 30th clean sheet of the season, of which Trafford has kept 29 of them, will equal the all-time English record. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will have to be on top of his game to deal with the dangerous Borja Sainz on Norwich's left flank. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender might have his hands full with Josh Sargent, who is one of the division's most dangerous frontmen. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales