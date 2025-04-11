Scott Parker’s side have had little time to rest, returning to action just three days on from their midweek goalless draw with Derby County.
The result saw the Clarets drop down to second, but crucially they remain above that dotted line, two points above Sheffield United.
Lyle Foster is expected to be missing for tonight’s encounter, while Manuel Benson also remains sidelined. But Parker might consider making the odd change or two to keep things fresh.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
