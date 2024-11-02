Burnley predicted team to face Millwall as Scott Parker mulls over Zian Flemming replacement - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley are back on the road this weekend as they take on Millwall in front of the TV cameras on Sunday.

Scott Parker’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways after drawing back-to-back games in the Championship.

The Clarets remain in good form though, sitting second in the table and unbeaten in their last nine outings.

Zian Flemming, currently on loan from Millwall, is ineligible to face his parent club while a late decision will be made on the fitness of Jeremy Sarmiento.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive run of keeping six clean sheets in his last eight games.

1. GK - James Trafford

The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive run of keeping six clean sheets in his last eight games. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

The Welshman is coming off a Man of the Match display against QPR last time out, where he came close to scoring on two occasions.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman is coming off a Man of the Match display against QPR last time out, where he came close to scoring on two occasions. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

The 21-year-old has become a regular starter in Joe Worrall's absence and has caught the eye with some impressive performances.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The 21-year-old has become a regular starter in Joe Worrall's absence and has caught the eye with some impressive performances. Photo: George Wood

The Frenchman continues to look a step above the Championship. How long can the Clarets keep hold of him?

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman continues to look a step above the Championship. How long can the Clarets keep hold of him? Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

