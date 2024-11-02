Scott Parker’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways after drawing back-to-back games in the Championship.

The Clarets remain in good form though, sitting second in the table and unbeaten in their last nine outings.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive run of keeping six clean sheets in his last eight games. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman is coming off a Man of the Match display against QPR last time out, where he came close to scoring on two occasions. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The 21-year-old has become a regular starter in Joe Worrall's absence and has caught the eye with some impressive performances. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales