The Clarets travel to Anfield off the back of a dramatic 2-2 draw against Fulham, where they fought their way back from two goals down to salvage a late point.

It leaves them 19th in the table and seven points adrift of safety, a gap which could well increase with Arsenal to come after their game against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Hannes Delcroix could make his return from injury, while Charlie Taylor could also come back into contention.

Jordan Beyer remains a doubt though while Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term absentees.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at Anfield:

GK - James Trafford The England Under-21 international could well be in for a busy afternoon. Photo: Naomi Baker

RB - Lorenz Assignon The full-back enjoyed a strong debut but is likely to have his hands full against Liverpool's potent frontline. Photo: Sharon Latham

CB - Dara O'Shea O'Shea will have to be at his best to keep the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota quiet. Photo: Naomi Baker