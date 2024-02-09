News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team to face Liverpool as £10m striker tipped to make first start - gallery

Burnley will look to spring a surprise against the league leaders when they take on Liverpool in the first of back-to-back games against title challengers.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The Clarets travel to Anfield off the back of a dramatic 2-2 draw against Fulham, where they fought their way back from two goals down to salvage a late point.

It leaves them 19th in the table and seven points adrift of safety, a gap which could well increase with Arsenal to come after their game against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Hannes Delcroix could make his return from injury, while Charlie Taylor could also come back into contention.

Jordan Beyer remains a doubt though while Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond are long-term absentees.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up at Anfield:

The England Under-21 international could well be in for a busy afternoon.

1. GK - James Trafford

The England Under-21 international could well be in for a busy afternoon. Photo: Naomi Baker

The full-back enjoyed a strong debut but is likely to have his hands full against Liverpool's potent frontline.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The full-back enjoyed a strong debut but is likely to have his hands full against Liverpool's potent frontline. Photo: Sharon Latham

O'Shea will have to be at his best to keep the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota quiet.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

O'Shea will have to be at his best to keep the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota quiet. Photo: Naomi Baker

After impressing off the bench against Fulham, the Frenchman is surely bound to get his first start.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

After impressing off the bench against Fulham, the Frenchman is surely bound to get his first start. Photo: Naomi Baker

