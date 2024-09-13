Burnley predicted team to face Leeds United as Scott Parker sweats over fitness of key men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley face a big test against promotion rivals Leeds United on their return from the international break on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s side make the trip to West Yorkshire for the lunchtime kick-off after having two weeks off.

In their first four games of the campaign, the Clarets have picked up four points – beating Luton Town and Cardiff City in emphatic fashion, losing narrowly to Sunderland before being held to a draw against East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Parker has a number of injury concerns to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s encounter, with Burnley’s head coach confirming Manuel Benson is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With that in mind, here’s how Burnley are predicted to line up at Elland Road:

Despite the heavy speculation, the summer transfer window came and went without Trafford sealing a move away from Turf Moor. Scott Parker has confirmed the 21-year-old is his number one moving forward.

1. GK - James Trafford

Despite the heavy speculation, the summer transfer window came and went without Trafford sealing a move away from Turf Moor. Scott Parker has confirmed the 21-year-old is his number one moving forward.

With the Clarets sweating over the fitness of Connor Roberts, Parker could once again utilise Egan-Riley at right-back, although Shurandy Sambo has now been registered and added to Burnley's squad.

2. RB - CJ Egan-Riley

With the Clarets sweating over the fitness of Connor Roberts, Parker could once again utilise Egan-Riley at right-back, although Shurandy Sambo has now been registered and added to Burnley's squad.

Having been thrown straight into the deep end straight after signing, the international break will have come at a good time for the defender to build up his match sharpness.

3. CB - Joe Worrall

Having been thrown straight into the deep end straight after signing, the international break will have come at a good time for the defender to build up his match sharpness.

Despite coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the game against Blackburn, Scott Parker confirmed Esteve was "okay" in his Thursday press conference.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Despite coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the game against Blackburn, Scott Parker confirmed Esteve was "okay" in his Thursday press conference.

