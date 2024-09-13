Scott Parker’s side make the trip to West Yorkshire for the lunchtime kick-off after having two weeks off.
In their first four games of the campaign, the Clarets have picked up four points – beating Luton Town and Cardiff City in emphatic fashion, losing narrowly to Sunderland before being held to a draw against East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.
With that in mind, here’s how Burnley are predicted to line up at Elland Road:
1. GK - James Trafford
Despite the heavy speculation, the summer transfer window came and went without Trafford sealing a move away from Turf Moor. Scott Parker has confirmed the 21-year-old is his number one moving forward. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. RB - CJ Egan-Riley
With the Clarets sweating over the fitness of Connor Roberts, Parker could once again utilise Egan-Riley at right-back, although Shurandy Sambo has now been registered and added to Burnley's squad. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC
3. CB - Joe Worrall
Having been thrown straight into the deep end straight after signing, the international break will have come at a good time for the defender to build up his match sharpness. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
Despite coming off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the game against Blackburn, Scott Parker confirmed Esteve was "okay" in his Thursday press conference. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
