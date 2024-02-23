News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley predicted team to face Crystal Palace as experienced duo backed to return - gallery

Burnley head to the capital this weekend looking to issue a response to last weekend’s heavy defeat to Arsenal.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side that are now under new management following Roy Hodgson’s decision to step down at the start of the week.

The experienced boss was swiftly replaced by Austrian Oliver Glasner, who will be in the dugout for the first time this weekend.

Burnley will be without Aaron Ramsey for the rest of the season after the midfielder suffered a serious knee injury during the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.

He now joins Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster on the sidelines.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at Selhurst Park:

The keeper will certainly be hoping for a far less eventful afternoon than Burnley endured against Arsenal last week.

1. GK - James Trafford

The keeper will certainly be hoping for a far less eventful afternoon than Burnley endured against Arsenal last week. Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
The January recruit will be out to bounce back after conceding a costly penalty last time out.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The January recruit will be out to bounce back after conceding a costly penalty last time out. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Last week was an off day, but O'Shea has generally been one of Burnley's most consistent performers this season.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Last week was an off day, but O'Shea has generally been one of Burnley's most consistent performers this season. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Last week against Arsenal will have been a shock to the system, but the centre-back has otherwise looked impressive since making the move in January.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

Last week against Arsenal will have been a shock to the system, but the centre-back has otherwise looked impressive since making the move in January. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyArsenalCrystal PalaceRoy Hodgson