Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side that are now under new management following Roy Hodgson’s decision to step down at the start of the week.
The experienced boss was swiftly replaced by Austrian Oliver Glasner, who will be in the dugout for the first time this weekend.
Burnley will be without Aaron Ramsey for the rest of the season after the midfielder suffered a serious knee injury during the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.
He now joins Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster on the sidelines.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at Selhurst Park: