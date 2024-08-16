Burnley predicted team to face Cardiff City as winger backed to make first start of the season - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
Burnley will be looking to make it two wins from two when they face Cardiff City in their first home game of the season on Saturday.

Scott Parker’s side will be keen to build on Monday night’s impressive season opener against Luton Town, where they claimed a statement 4-1 win.

Luca Koleosho has trained as normal despite coming off with a knock during that game, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson has returned to training.

Saturday’s game will come too soon for Sander Berge, however, due to a slight quad issue.

Here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:

Trafford remains a Burnley player despite the ongoing speculation this summer and Scott Parker confirmed on Thursday he's the club's number one.

1. GK - James Trafford

Trafford remains a Burnley player despite the ongoing speculation this summer and Scott Parker confirmed on Thursday he's the club's number one. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
The Welshman was out of favour under Vincent Kompany but he took his chance in Scott Parker's first game on Monday night.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman was out of favour under Vincent Kompany but he took his chance in Scott Parker's first game on Monday night. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
The centre-back was superb at Kenilworth Road during the season opener, scoring Burnley's third goal to add to a solid defensive display.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The centre-back was superb at Kenilworth Road during the season opener, scoring Burnley's third goal to add to a solid defensive display. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
The Frenchman looked typically composed against Luton and dealt with a potentially tricky customer in Carlton Morris well.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman looked typically composed against Luton and dealt with a potentially tricky customer in Carlton Morris well. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyCardiff CityLuton TownScott ParkerSander Berge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.