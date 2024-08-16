Scott Parker’s side will be keen to build on Monday night’s impressive season opener against Luton Town, where they claimed a statement 4-1 win.
Saturday’s game will come too soon for Sander Berge, however, due to a slight quad issue.
Here’s how we think the Clarets could line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
Trafford remains a Burnley player despite the ongoing speculation this summer and Scott Parker confirmed on Thursday he's the club's number one. Photo: David Rogers
2. RB - Connor Roberts
The Welshman was out of favour under Vincent Kompany but he took his chance in Scott Parker's first game on Monday night. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
The centre-back was superb at Kenilworth Road during the season opener, scoring Burnley's third goal to add to a solid defensive display. Photo: David Rogers
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
The Frenchman looked typically composed against Luton and dealt with a potentially tricky customer in Carlton Morris well. Photo: David Rogers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.