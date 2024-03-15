Vincent Kompany’s men will be desperate to end their run of 10 games without a win and in turn, boost their fading survival chances.
As it stands, the Clarets sit 10 points adrift of safety with only 10 games remaining.
Kompany is likely to be without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all unavailable in recent weeks.
However, Kompany did suggest during his pre-match press conference that there could be some “surprise” returns.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against Brentford: