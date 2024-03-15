Burnley predicted team to face Brentford with question marks over attacking positions - gallery

Burnley are back in action at Turf Moor this weekend as they welcome Brentford to East Lancashire.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men will be desperate to end their run of 10 games without a win and in turn, boost their fading survival chances.

As it stands, the Clarets sit 10 points adrift of safety with only 10 games remaining.

Kompany is likely to be without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all unavailable in recent weeks.

However, Kompany did suggest during his pre-match press conference that there could be some “surprise” returns.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up against Brentford:

The only player to have started every league game for the Clarets this season.

1. GK - James Trafford

Appears to have that right-back spot nailed down following his arrival during the January transfer window.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

Defended pretty solidly against West Ham last week, but the Clarets could do with a rare clean sheet this weekend.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Will need to be switched on for the full 90 minutes following his costly error for West Ham's first goal last week.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

