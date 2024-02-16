News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team to face Arsenal as Vincent Kompany faces left-back conundrum - gallery

Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday looking to claim a surprise win against title-challenging Arsenal.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool last time out, despite producing an encouraging display in front of a record crowd at Anfield.

Lyle Foster has now joined Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond on the sidelines, yet Charlie Taylor is expected to return to contention.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up against Mikel Arteta’s side:

Arsenal have been a huge threat from set pieces this season, so Trafford will need to be a lot more commanding of his box than he's been in recent weeks.

1. GK - James Trafford

Arsenal have been a huge threat from set pieces this season, so Trafford will need to be a lot more commanding of his box than he's been in recent weeks. Photo: Justin Setterfield

The January recruit will be looking to build on what has been an impressive start to life at Turf Moor.

2. RB - Lorenz Assignon

The January recruit will be looking to build on what has been an impressive start to life at Turf Moor. Photo: Justin Setterfield

O'Shea performed well at Anfield last week, even scoring his first Premier League goal just before half-time.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

O'Shea performed well at Anfield last week, even scoring his first Premier League goal just before half-time. Photo: IAN HODGSON

The defender came off with a knock late on against Liverpool, but hopefully he's able to shake it off in time to face Arsenal.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The defender came off with a knock late on against Liverpool, but hopefully he's able to shake it off in time to face Arsenal. Photo: Justin Setterfield

