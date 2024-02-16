Vincent Kompany’s men were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool last time out, despite producing an encouraging display in front of a record crowd at Anfield.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets could line up against Mikel Arteta’s side:
1. GK - James Trafford
Arsenal have been a huge threat from set pieces this season, so Trafford will need to be a lot more commanding of his box than he's been in recent weeks. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. RB - Lorenz Assignon
The January recruit will be looking to build on what has been an impressive start to life at Turf Moor. Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
O'Shea performed well at Anfield last week, even scoring his first Premier League goal just before half-time. Photo: IAN HODGSON
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
The defender came off with a knock late on against Liverpool, but hopefully he's able to shake it off in time to face Arsenal. Photo: Justin Setterfield