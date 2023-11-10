Burnley face the daunting task of taking on title challengers Arsenal this weekend looking to avoid a fifth straight league defeat.

Further salt was rubbed into the wounds last week when the Clarets lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace despite a much improved performance.

Vincent Kompany’s men now head to North London with Josh Cullen back available after serving his one-match ban.

Lyle Foster is unavailable as he’s currently receiving specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing, while Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are likely to remain sidelined.

Arijanet Muric is also unavailable as he’s been called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel, which takes place on Sunday.

The Clarets could be boosted by the return of Hjalmar Ekdal though after the defender made an appearance for the club’s Under-21 side last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at the Emirates Stadium:

GK - James Trafford Trafford will keep his place in between the sticks with Arijanet Muric away on international duty with Kosovo.

RB - Vitinho The Brazilian got the nod over Connor Roberts last week despite the latter's return from suspension.

CB - Dara O'Shea Might have a fight on his hands to keep his place with Ameen Al-Dakhil and the returning Hjalmar Ekdal waiting in the wings.