Burnley predicted line-up vs Arsenal as key man returns from suspension - gallery

Burnley face the daunting task of taking on title challengers Arsenal this weekend looking to avoid a fifth straight league defeat.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT

Further salt was rubbed into the wounds last week when the Clarets lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace despite a much improved performance.

Vincent Kompany’s men now head to North London with Josh Cullen back available after serving his one-match ban.

Lyle Foster is unavailable as he’s currently receiving specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing, while Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are likely to remain sidelined.

Arijanet Muric is also unavailable as he’s been called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel, which takes place on Sunday.

The Clarets could be boosted by the return of Hjalmar Ekdal though after the defender made an appearance for the club’s Under-21 side last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at the Emirates Stadium:

Trafford will keep his place in between the sticks with Arijanet Muric away on international duty with Kosovo.

1. GK - James Trafford

Trafford will keep his place in between the sticks with Arijanet Muric away on international duty with Kosovo.

The Brazilian got the nod over Connor Roberts last week despite the latter's return from suspension.

2. RB - Vitinho

The Brazilian got the nod over Connor Roberts last week despite the latter's return from suspension.

Might have a fight on his hands to keep his place with Ameen Al-Dakhil and the returning Hjalmar Ekdal waiting in the wings.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

Might have a fight on his hands to keep his place with Ameen Al-Dakhil and the returning Hjalmar Ekdal waiting in the wings.

Will be keen to issue the right response after holding his hands up for last week's error.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

Will be keen to issue the right response after holding his hands up for last week's error.

