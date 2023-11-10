Burnley predicted line-up vs Arsenal as key man returns from suspension - gallery
Further salt was rubbed into the wounds last week when the Clarets lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace despite a much improved performance.
Vincent Kompany’s men now head to North London with Josh Cullen back available after serving his one-match ban.
Lyle Foster is unavailable as he’s currently receiving specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing, while Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Michael Obafemi are likely to remain sidelined.
Arijanet Muric is also unavailable as he’s been called up to the Kosovan squad for their rearranged Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel, which takes place on Sunday.
The Clarets could be boosted by the return of Hjalmar Ekdal though after the defender made an appearance for the club’s Under-21 side last week.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at the Emirates Stadium: