The obvious difference in quality came in front of goal, where Spurs were in clinical form while the Clarets squandered some big chances at key moments in the game.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Martin Dubravka - 6/10
Made two or three good saves, but could have done little about the three goals. Needs to be more dominant dealing with corners though (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BEN STANSALL
2. Oliver Sonne - 6/10
Didn't do too wrong on his Premier League debut. Put in a good shift and kept Djed Spence largely quiet (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BEN STANSALL
3. Kyle Walker - 7/10
Showed signs of his obvious class on his Burnley debut, using his pace to good effect. Could have got a bit tighter to his man on a couple of occasions though (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney
4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 6/10
Defended his box well, making some key headers and clearances, but let Richarlison drift off him for one second and was punished. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard