Burnley player ratings vs Tottenham as one 5/10 and three 7/10s dished out - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Aug 2025, 17:24 BST
Burnley went down to a 3-0 defeat away to Tottenham in their first game of the 2025/26 season.

Despite an encouraging display with plenty of positive signs, Scott Parker’s men found themselves on the wrong end of a chastening defeat in North London.

The obvious difference in quality came in front of goal, where Spurs were in clinical form while the Clarets squandered some big chances at key moments in the game.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made two or three good saves, but could have done little about the three goals. Needs to be more dominant dealing with corners though

1. Martin Dubravka - 6/10

Made two or three good saves, but could have done little about the three goals. Needs to be more dominant dealing with corners though

Didn't do too wrong on his Premier League debut. Put in a good shift and kept Djed Spence largely quiet

2. Oliver Sonne - 6/10

Didn't do too wrong on his Premier League debut. Put in a good shift and kept Djed Spence largely quiet

Showed signs of his obvious class on his Burnley debut, using his pace to good effect. Could have got a bit tighter to his man on a couple of occasions though

3. Kyle Walker - 7/10

Showed signs of his obvious class on his Burnley debut, using his pace to good effect. Could have got a bit tighter to his man on a couple of occasions though

Defended his box well, making some key headers and clearances, but let Richarlison drift off him for one second and was punished.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 6/10

Defended his box well, making some key headers and clearances, but let Richarlison drift off him for one second and was punished.

