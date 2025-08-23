Burnley player ratings vs Sunderland as two 9/10s handed out after crucial win - gallery

Burnley got their season up and running with a hard-earned 2-0 win against Sunderland.

Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony claimed a goal and an assist apiece as Scott Parker’s men got off to the perfect start in their first home game of the campaign.

The pressure was on the Clarets after their opening day 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, while the Black Cats – an obvious relegation rival this season – breezed to victory at home to West Ham.

But the Clarets more than merited their win, which gets them off the mark nice and early.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Keeps a clean sheet on his home debut. Made an early save to deny Mayenda, but otherwise not really tested. Took no risks in possession. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

1. Martin Dubravka - 7/10

Keeps a clean sheet on his home debut. Made an early save to deny Mayenda, but otherwise not really tested. Took no risks in possession. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey

Barely noticeable in the first-half, but came alive at the start of the second. Almost got in at the back post and lashed a rising effort over from a wing-back role (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

2. Jacob Bruun Larsen - 7

Barely noticeable in the first-half, but came alive at the start of the second. Almost got in at the back post and lashed a rising effort over from a wing-back role (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

A wayward pass was almost penalised early on, but otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong. Used his pace and experience to get Burnley out of trouble late on. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

3. Kyle Walker - 7/10

A wayward pass was almost penalised early on, but otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong. Used his pace and experience to get Burnley out of trouble late on. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey

One or two hairy early moments aside, he was steady as a rock. Headed and kicked everything away that came near the Burnley box. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 8/10

One or two hairy early moments aside, he was steady as a rock. Headed and kicked everything away that came near the Burnley box. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield

