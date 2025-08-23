Burnley player ratings vs Sunderland as two 9/10s handed out after crucial win - gallery

The pressure was on the Clarets after their opening day 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, while the Black Cats – an obvious relegation rival this season – breezed to victory at home to West Ham.
But the Clarets more than merited their win, which gets them off the mark nice and early.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Martin Dubravka - 7/10
Keeps a clean sheet on his home debut. Made an early save to deny Mayenda, but otherwise not really tested. Took no risks in possession. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Jacob Bruun Larsen - 7
Barely noticeable in the first-half, but came alive at the start of the second. Almost got in at the back post and lashed a rising effort over from a wing-back role (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Kyle Walker - 7/10
A wayward pass was almost penalised early on, but otherwise didn’t put a foot wrong. Used his pace and experience to get Burnley out of trouble late on. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 8/10
One or two hairy early moments aside, he was steady as a rock. Headed and kicked everything away that came near the Burnley box. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield