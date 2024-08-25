The hosts were in control throughout and limited a toothless Clarets outfit to very few, if any, clear-cut chances on goal.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Given no chance with the goal, but otherwise did very little wrong, making two or three smart stops. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Connor Roberts - 5/10
No faulting his effort and kept going right to the death, but lacked a little quality when he ventured forward. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10
Given plenty to do on his first Burnley start but stood up to the challenge. Picked up a yellow which was a little needless though. Photo: Michael Steele
4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10
One of the stronger performers. Defensed solidly and put his body on the line and always composed on the ball, even if he did lack options. Photo: Matt McNulty
