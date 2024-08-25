Burnley player ratings vs Sunderland as four 4/10s dished out for toothless display - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday with a surprisingly limp display against Sunderland.

Romaine Mundle’s first-half strike handed the Black Cats a deserved three points against Scott Parker’s side at the Stadium of Light.

The hosts were in control throughout and limited a toothless Clarets outfit to very few, if any, clear-cut chances on goal.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Given no chance with the goal, but otherwise did very little wrong, making two or three smart stops.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Given no chance with the goal, but otherwise did very little wrong, making two or three smart stops. Photo: FRANK REID

No faulting his effort and kept going right to the death, but lacked a little quality when he ventured forward.

2. Connor Roberts - 5/10

No faulting his effort and kept going right to the death, but lacked a little quality when he ventured forward. Photo: Matt McNulty

Given plenty to do on his first Burnley start but stood up to the challenge. Picked up a yellow which was a little needless though.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

Given plenty to do on his first Burnley start but stood up to the challenge. Picked up a yellow which was a little needless though. Photo: Michael Steele

One of the stronger performers. Defensed solidly and put his body on the line and always composed on the ball, even if he did lack options.

4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10

One of the stronger performers. Defensed solidly and put his body on the line and always composed on the ball, even if he did lack options. Photo: Matt McNulty

