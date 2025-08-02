Burnley player ratings vs Stoke City as Champions League winner shows his quality - gallery

The goal in particular was a poor one to concede, as summer signing Max Weiss failed to deal with a corner, allowing Wilmot to steer home into the back of his empty net.

The Clarets huffed and puffed and otherwise looked a little disjointed, especially through the middle and in the final third where they failed to create many clear-cut chances of real quality.

A physical friendly, that at times carried plenty of needle, saw referee Steve Martin bizarrely send off Burnley’s Josh Laurent for two yellows. Another five bookings were also dished out, somewhat unnecessarily.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

NOTE: With the bench filled with youngsters, only the starting XI have been given ratings

Your next Burnley FC read: Maxime Esteve makes big claim about his Burnley future after agreeing new contract

1 . Max Weiss - 6/10 Made a hash of dealing with the aerial ball that left his goal completely empty for Stoke’s goal, but made a couple of late stops and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Walker - 7/10 Thundered into some strong challenges and used his pace to good effect to snuff out any dangerous counter attacks. Brought quality with his pinpoint crossfield balls too. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . Hjalmar Ekdal - 6/10 A little hit and miss. Certainly not as composed as he was at Huddersfield last week when he was one of Burnley’s better players. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales