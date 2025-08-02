Burnley player ratings vs Stoke City as Champions League winner shows his quality - gallery

Ben Wilmot’s first-half effort proved to be enough to separate the two sides in what was a disjointed and, at times, sloppy display from Scott Parker’s side.
The goal in particular was a poor one to concede, as summer signing Max Weiss failed to deal with a corner, allowing Wilmot to steer home into the back of his empty net.
The Clarets huffed and puffed and otherwise looked a little disjointed, especially through the middle and in the final third where they failed to create many clear-cut chances of real quality.
A physical friendly, that at times carried plenty of needle, saw referee Steve Martin bizarrely send off Burnley’s Josh Laurent for two yellows. Another five bookings were also dished out, somewhat unnecessarily.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
NOTE: With the bench filled with youngsters, only the starting XI have been given ratings
Your next Burnley FC read: Maxime Esteve makes big claim about his Burnley future after agreeing new contract
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.