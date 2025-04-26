Burnley player ratings vs QPR as five 9/10s handed out after five-star display - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Apr 2025, 15:49 BST
Burnley put QPR to the sword with a stunning display to return to the top of the Championship table before Leeds United player.

Zian Flemming and Jeremy Sarmiento both bagged braces after Josh Cullen had opened the scoring as the Clarets cruised to a 5-0 win.

It extends Burnley’s remarkable unbeaten run to 32 league games, having also matched the all-time English league record for clean sheets with 30.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Had nothing to do all game, but still managed to pull off an excellent save to deny Jack Colback and protect Burnley’s clean sheet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Had nothing to do all game, but still managed to pull off an excellent save to deny Jack Colback and protect Burnley’s clean sheet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
A lot more adventurous with his attacking play down the right and unlucky not to score but Flemming forced home Burnley’s second. Enjoyed his cartwheel celebration too. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Connor Roberts - 8/10

A lot more adventurous with his attacking play down the right and unlucky not to score but Flemming forced home Burnley’s second. Enjoyed his cartwheel celebration too. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Coasted through the game to help Burnley match the all-time English record for clean sheets in a season. Made a couple of blocks too. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Coasted through the game to help Burnley match the all-time English record for clean sheets in a season. Made a couple of blocks too. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Produced a couple of now trademark recovery runs to deny QPR as they looked to get through on the break. Cruised through the rest of the game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Maxime Esteve - 9/10

Produced a couple of now trademark recovery runs to deny QPR as they looked to get through on the break. Cruised through the rest of the game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyQPRLeeds United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice