It extends Burnley’s remarkable unbeaten run to 32 league games, having also matched the all-time English league record for clean sheets with 30.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Had nothing to do all game, but still managed to pull off an excellent save to deny Jack Colback and protect Burnley’s clean sheet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Connor Roberts - 8/10
A lot more adventurous with his attacking play down the right and unlucky not to score but Flemming forced home Burnley’s second. Enjoyed his cartwheel celebration too. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Coasted through the game to help Burnley match the all-time English record for clean sheets in a season. Made a couple of blocks too. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Maxime Esteve - 9/10
Produced a couple of now trademark recovery runs to deny QPR as they looked to get through on the break. Cruised through the rest of the game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.