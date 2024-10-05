The Clarets struggled to create any clear-cut chances of note as they were frustrated by a stubborn and well organised PNE outfit.

By comparison, Preston had two or three good openings in a first-half where they were by far the better team, but failed to capitalise on a sloppy and tetchy Burnley display.

The second-half was a non-event in terms of action at both ends of the pitch, but tempers briefly flared when referee Gavin Ward let things boil over, subsequently handing out numerous cards when the game didn’t really merit it.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . James Trafford - 6/10 A third straight clean sheet and another game where he didn’t have a great deal to do, other than making a good save to deny Robbie Brady. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Bashir Humphreys - 6/10 Solid if unspectacular but you could tell Burnley lacked balance with a left footer at right-back. Sacrificed for the returning Connor Roberts at half-time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10 Solid enough. A little slow with his build-up play passing out from the back but kept things tight at the back. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales