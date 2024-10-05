Burnley player ratings vs Preston North End as 'class act' stands out by a mile - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 15:43 GMT
Burnley once again lacked a cutting edge in the final third as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to local rivals Preston North End.

The Clarets struggled to create any clear-cut chances of note as they were frustrated by a stubborn and well organised PNE outfit.

By comparison, Preston had two or three good openings in a first-half where they were by far the better team, but failed to capitalise on a sloppy and tetchy Burnley display.

The second-half was a non-event in terms of action at both ends of the pitch, but tempers briefly flared when referee Gavin Ward let things boil over, subsequently handing out numerous cards when the game didn’t really merit it.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

A third straight clean sheet and another game where he didn’t have a great deal to do, other than making a good save to deny Robbie Brady.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

A third straight clean sheet and another game where he didn't have a great deal to do, other than making a good save to deny Robbie Brady.

Solid if unspectacular but you could tell Burnley lacked balance with a left footer at right-back. Sacrificed for the returning Connor Roberts at half-time.

2. Bashir Humphreys - 6/10

Solid if unspectacular but you could tell Burnley lacked balance with a left footer at right-back. Sacrificed for the returning Connor Roberts at half-time.

Solid enough. A little slow with his build-up play passing out from the back but kept things tight at the back.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

Solid enough. A little slow with his build-up play passing out from the back but kept things tight at the back.

Imperious and a real class act. Produced some vital interceptions and often covered for his own teammate’s mistakes.

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

Imperious and a real class act. Produced some vital interceptions and often covered for his own teammate's mistakes.

