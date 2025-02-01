While the Clarets did create chances, they largely struggled in an attacking sense and had to withstand some pressure from John Mousinho’s men, who find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 8/10
Made a remarkable double save late on to ensure Burnley's point having also saved from Zak Swanson earlier in the game. Distributed well too. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Connor Roberts - 6/10
Defended resolutely but fortunate to remain on the pitch after escaping a second yellow card. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Made a couple of vital interceptions and blocks, especially early on. Came under the cosh but dealt with it well. Photo: Ryan Pierse
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Produced a remarkable recovery run and block to deny Pompey an almost-certain goal. Only criticism is that some of his forward balls were a little aimless. Photo: Ryan Pierse
