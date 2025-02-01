Burnley player ratings vs Portsmouth as 'remarkable' 8/10 handed out but four 5/10s - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 18:37 BST
Burnley kept an eighth straight clean sheet but lost further ground on the top two after playing out yet another goalless draw – this time against lowly Portsmouth.

Scott Parker’s side were arguably a little fortunate to come away from Fratton Park with a point after coming under the cosh for much of the game at Fratton Park.

While the Clarets did create chances, they largely struggled in an attacking sense and had to withstand some pressure from John Mousinho’s men, who find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made a remarkable double save late on to ensure Burnley's point having also saved from Zak Swanson earlier in the game. Distributed well too.

1. James Trafford - 8/10

Made a remarkable double save late on to ensure Burnley's point having also saved from Zak Swanson earlier in the game. Distributed well too. Photo: Matt McNulty

Defended resolutely but fortunate to remain on the pitch after escaping a second yellow card.

2. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Defended resolutely but fortunate to remain on the pitch after escaping a second yellow card. Photo: Matt McNulty

Made a couple of vital interceptions and blocks, especially early on. Came under the cosh but dealt with it well.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Made a couple of vital interceptions and blocks, especially early on. Came under the cosh but dealt with it well. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Produced a remarkable recovery run and block to deny Pompey an almost-certain goal. Only criticism is that some of his forward balls were a little aimless.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Produced a remarkable recovery run and block to deny Pompey an almost-certain goal. Only criticism is that some of his forward balls were a little aimless. Photo: Ryan Pierse

