Michal Helik’s first-half own goal proved to be the decisive moments in the game as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 19 games in league and cup with a 1-0 win.
The result ought to have been a lot more comfortable for the Clarets, who created a host of gilt-edged chances following a much more positive display.
But thanks to another rock-solid defensive display, and a ninth straight clean sheet, Helik’s own goal proved enough for Burnley to move above Sheffield United and into second on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated: