Burnley player ratings vs Oxford United as five 8/10s handed out but one 5/10 - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley moved into the Championship automatic promotion spots last night after edging past Oxford United.

Michal Helik’s first-half own goal proved to be the decisive moments in the game as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 19 games in league and cup with a 1-0 win.

The result ought to have been a lot more comfortable for the Clarets, who created a host of gilt-edged chances following a much more positive display.

But thanks to another rock-solid defensive display, and a ninth straight clean sheet, Helik’s own goal proved enough for Burnley to move above Sheffield United and into second on goal difference, albeit having played a game more.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Burnley sit in the Championship's top two now following last night's 1-0 win against Oxford

1. Moving up

Photo: Gareth Copley

A virtual spectator for much of the evening, not having a save to make as he kept a remarkable ninth straight clean sheet.

2. James Trafford - 6/10

Photo: Matt McNulty

Came into the midfield to help build up attacks with some crisp one and two-touch passing. Booked for a late foul.

3. Connor Roberts - 8/10

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Made a number of timely interceptions and almost scored himself when he marched from one end of the pitch to the other before shooting just wide.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

