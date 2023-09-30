Burnley’s winless start to the season continued with a one-sided 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United this afternoon.
Here's how Burnley’s players rated...
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Had to deal with the fierce press from Isak and the Newcastle attack. Couldn’t do much about either goal, but a little lax a couple of passes. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Connor Roberts - 6/10
A little careless in possession but otherwise solid enough against a threatening Newcastle frontline. Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Jordan Beyer - 5/10
Given a tough afternoon by Alexander Isak, who was always looking to run onto the ball in behind. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 5/10
Conceded the penalty after giving the ball away in a poor position. Almost atoned for the error with a header at the other end. Photo: Lewis Storey