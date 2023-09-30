News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Newcastle United as EIGHT players handed 5/10 - gallery

Burnley’s winless start to the season continued with a one-sided 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United this afternoon.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST

Goals in either half from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak condemned Vincent Kompany's men to their fifth defeat in their opening six games of the campaign.

Here's how Burnley’s players rated...

Had to deal with the fierce press from Isak and the Newcastle attack. Couldn’t do much about either goal, but a little lax a couple of passes.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Had to deal with the fierce press from Isak and the Newcastle attack. Couldn’t do much about either goal, but a little lax a couple of passes. Photo: Lewis Storey

A little careless in possession but otherwise solid enough against a threatening Newcastle frontline.

2. Connor Roberts - 6/10

A little careless in possession but otherwise solid enough against a threatening Newcastle frontline. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Given a tough afternoon by Alexander Isak, who was always looking to run onto the ball in behind.

3. Jordan Beyer - 5/10

Given a tough afternoon by Alexander Isak, who was always looking to run onto the ball in behind. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Conceded the penalty after giving the ball away in a poor position. Almost atoned for the error with a header at the other end.

4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 5/10

Conceded the penalty after giving the ball away in a poor position. Almost atoned for the error with a header at the other end. Photo: Lewis Storey

