Burnley player ratings vs Middlesbrough as 8/10 and two 5/10s handed out after stalemate - gallery

Scott Parker’s men rued two big missed opportunities, both falling to the normally Mr Reliable Josh Brownhill.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Kept another clean sheet but only had one real save to make. Got away with one nervous moment when he was caught dawdling on the ball. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Solid and steady as always from the Welshman, who looked to be struggling a little with his ankle again late on. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Almost punished for one moment of hesitancy when he let the ball drop, but otherwise his usual faultless self. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
A little too casual playing out at times but otherwise composed as always and on hand to make some timely interceptions. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.