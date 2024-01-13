Burnley player ratings vs Luton Town as two 5/10s dished out following late heartbreak - gallery
Burnley were left to rue a costly officiating decision as they were cruelly denied a big three points against their relegation rivals Luton Town.
The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in this must-win encounter thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.
But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.
Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given – much to Burnley’s frustration.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated...
