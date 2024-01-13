News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Luton Town as two 5/10s dished out following late heartbreak - gallery

Burnley were left to rue a costly officiating decision as they were cruelly denied a big three points against their relegation rivals Luton Town.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in this must-win encounter thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.

But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.

Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given – much to Burnley’s frustration.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated...

Fouled for Luton’s controversial late equaliser. Previously made some solid stops and came out to collect crosses.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Often left isolated defensively but stuck to his task well and improved as the game wore on. Came close with a couple of left-footed shots from range.

2. Vitinho - 6/10

Fairly solid in the main, other than one mix-up in the second-half. Made some important interceptions.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Did well on his return to the side. Remained calm and aerially dominant up against a lively Luton frontman.

4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10

