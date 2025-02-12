Burnley player ratings vs Hull City as one 9/10 handed out amid glut of 8/10s - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 12th Feb 2025, 22:09 BST
Burnley broke yet another record as they became the first Championship side to keep 10 straight clean sheets following their convincing win against Hull City.

First-half goals from Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming was enough for Scott Parker’s men to claim a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

The Clarets produced one of their best halves of the season during a dominant first-half, before seeing out the remainder of the game to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games in league and cup.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Burnley made it 21 games unbeaten with a convincing 2-0 win against Hull. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Delight

Burnley made it 21 games unbeaten with a convincing 2-0 win against Hull.

Made a couple of important stops to keep a 10th straight clean sheet, passing the Championship’s record for most consecutive minutes without conceding. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. James Trafford - 7/10

Made a couple of important stops to keep a 10th straight clean sheet, passing the Championship's record for most consecutive minutes without conceding.

It was his excellent crossfield ball that created the space for Burnley’s opener and he provided superb support for Anthony throughout.

3. Connor Roberts - 8/10

It was his excellent crossfield ball that created the space for Burnley's opener and he provided superb support for Anthony throughout.

A mature defensive display as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet, although he didn’t have a great deal to do.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

A mature defensive display as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet, although he didn't have a great deal to do.

