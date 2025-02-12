The Clarets produced one of their best halves of the season during a dominant first-half, before seeing out the remainder of the game to extend their unbeaten run to 21 games in league and cup.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Delight
Burnley made it 21 games unbeaten with a convincing 2-0 win against Hull. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Made a couple of important stops to keep a 10th straight clean sheet, passing the Championship’s record for most consecutive minutes without conceding. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Connor Roberts - 8/10
It was his excellent crossfield ball that created the space for Burnley’s opener and he provided superb support for Anthony throughout. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
A mature defensive display as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet, although he didn’t have a great deal to do. Photo: Ryan Pierse