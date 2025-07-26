Burnley player ratings vs Huddersfield Town as glut of 7s are dished out for friendly win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Jul 2025, 17:28 BST
Burnley claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over League One Huddersfield Town as part of their pre-season double header.

Scott Parker split his squad to take on two friendlies at the same time, with another XI making the trip to Shrewsbury Town.

At Huddersfield, it was the youngsters that grabbed the headlines as Tommy McDermott and Joe Westley bagged the goals.

The Clarets started a strong XI before making a raft of changes at the 70-minute mark.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

NOTE: Ratings have only been produced for two of the substitutes given the raft of late changes.

Vaclav Hladky - 6 Not sure he had much, if anything, to do during his 45-minute cameo. Only save I recall was a harmless low effort which he claimed with ease. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Vaclav Hladky - 6/10

Vaclav Hladky - 6 Not sure he had much, if anything, to do during his 45-minute cameo. Only save I recall was a harmless low effort which he claimed with ease.

Taken the baton from Egan-Riley with one or two exceptional crossfield balls. Not really tested defensively, but it doesn’t look like he’s lost his pace. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Kyle Walker - 7/10

Taken the baton from Egan-Riley with one or two exceptional crossfield balls. Not really tested defensively, but it doesn't look like he's lost his pace.

Hjalmar Ekdal - 7 Looked confident and assured with the ball at his feet, stepping up into midfield while also producing some key interceptions. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10

Hjalmar Ekdal - 7 Looked confident and assured with the ball at his feet, stepping up into midfield while also producing some key interceptions.

Maxime Esteve - 7 Breezed through the game. Never flustered and snuffed out any danger, which was minimal, with ease. A class above. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Maxime Esteve - 7 Breezed through the game. Never flustered and snuffed out any danger, which was minimal, with ease. A class above.

