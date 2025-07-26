Scott Parker split his squad to take on two friendlies at the same time, with another XI making the trip to Shrewsbury Town.
The Clarets started a strong XI before making a raft of changes at the 70-minute mark.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
NOTE: Ratings have only been produced for two of the substitutes given the raft of late changes.
1. Vaclav Hladky - 6/10
Vaclav Hladky - 6 Not sure he had much, if anything, to do during his 45-minute cameo. Only save I recall was a harmless low effort which he claimed with ease. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Kyle Walker - 7/10
Taken the baton from Egan-Riley with one or two exceptional crossfield balls. Not really tested defensively, but it doesn’t look like he’s lost his pace. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Hjalmar Ekdal - 7/10
Hjalmar Ekdal - 7 Looked confident and assured with the ball at his feet, stepping up into midfield while also producing some key interceptions. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Maxime Esteve - 7 Breezed through the game. Never flustered and snuffed out any danger, which was minimal, with ease. A class above. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
