The Cottagers looked to be heading to their first win at Turf Moor in 73 years thanks to first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Perhaps could have done better with both goals, but made a string of fine stops to keep Burnley in it. Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Lorenz Assignon - 7/10
A good debut. Looked confident on the ball and provided the cross for Fofana’s first goal. Let the ball go out for a corner for Fulham’s opener though. Photo: Sharon Latham
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Looked really nervy in the first-half and guilty of some misplaced passes, but much more solid in the second-half. Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Hjalmar Ekdal - 4/10
Hooked at half-time after a tough first-half. Nervy just like O’Shea and caught out for Fulham’s second goal. Photo: Gareth Copley