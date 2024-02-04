News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Fulham as 8/10 handed out to two-goal hero alongside THREE 4/10s - gallery

David Fofana bagged twice on his home debut to rescue Burnley a point yesterday as they came from behind to draw with Fulham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The Cottagers looked to be heading to their first win at Turf Moor in 73 years thanks to first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.

Burnley’s display, especially defensively, was bordering on shambolic at times, but they rallied in the second period and struck right at the death to salvage a point.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Perhaps could have done better with both goals, but made a string of fine stops to keep Burnley in it.

Perhaps could have done better with both goals, but made a string of fine stops to keep Burnley in it.

A good debut. Looked confident on the ball and provided the cross for Fofana’s first goal. Let the ball go out for a corner for Fulham’s opener though.

A good debut. Looked confident on the ball and provided the cross for Fofana's first goal. Let the ball go out for a corner for Fulham's opener though.

Looked really nervy in the first-half and guilty of some misplaced passes, but much more solid in the second-half.

Looked really nervy in the first-half and guilty of some misplaced passes, but much more solid in the second-half.

Hooked at half-time after a tough first-half. Nervy just like O’Shea and caught out for Fulham’s second goal.

Hooked at half-time after a tough first-half. Nervy just like O'Shea and caught out for Fulham's second goal.

