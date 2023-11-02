News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Burnley player ratings vs Everton as one man stands out during Carabao Cup defeat - gallery

It was yet another night to forget as Burnley bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Sean Dyche’s Everton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Former Claret James Tarkowski was among the scorers as the Clarets found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Brought an intensity with his zipped passes out from the back. Commanding from crosses too. In the frame for Saturday?

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Arijanet Muric - 7/10

Brought an intensity with his zipped passes out from the back. Commanding from crosses too. In the frame for Saturday? Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Offered a threat going forwards every now and then but looked exposed defensively. Booked for a cynical foul.

2. Vitinho - 5/10

Offered a threat going forwards every now and then but looked exposed defensively. Booked for a cynical foul. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
A display of real contrasts. Made some important blocks but looked nervy and rash and struggled with Calvert-Lewin’s physicality.

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

A display of real contrasts. Made some important blocks but looked nervy and rash and struggled with Calvert-Lewin’s physicality. Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales
Outmuscled on more than one occasion, needs to show more physicality. Looked rushed and nervy on the ball too.

4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 4/10

Outmuscled on more than one occasion, needs to show more physicality. Looked rushed and nervy on the ball too. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyEvertonJames TarkowskiSean Dyche