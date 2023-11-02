It was yet another night to forget as Burnley bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Sean Dyche’s Everton.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Arijanet Muric - 7/10
Brought an intensity with his zipped passes out from the back. Commanding from crosses too. In the frame for Saturday? Photo: Michael Regan
2. Vitinho - 5/10
Offered a threat going forwards every now and then but looked exposed defensively. Booked for a cynical foul. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
A display of real contrasts. Made some important blocks but looked nervy and rash and struggled with Calvert-Lewin’s physicality. Photo: Luke Walker
4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 4/10
Outmuscled on more than one occasion, needs to show more physicality. Looked rushed and nervy on the ball too. Photo: Eddie Keogh