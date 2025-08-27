Burnley player ratings vs Derby County as seven 7/10s dished out after cup win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley left it late, but they secured their spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a last-gasp win over a stubborn Derby County side.

Oliver Sonne’s stoppage-time strike proved to be enough to ensure Burnley’s name goes into the hat following their 2-1 win over their Championship opponents.

Despite taking an early though through Aaron Ramsey, Scott Parker’s side were pegged back by Bobby Clark’s strike and otherwise struggled to break down a well-organised Rams side.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

A solid debut, although he didn't have much to deal with. If I'm being hyper-critical, perhaps he could have stayed taller for the goal, that. Confident with the ball at his feet.

1. Max Weiss - 6/10

A solid debut, although he didn't have much to deal with. If I'm being hyper-critical, perhaps he could have stayed taller for the goal, that. Confident with the ball at his feet.

Won it for Burnley at the death with a clever run and a deft little finish. Otherwise pretty solid and steady at right-back

2. Oliver Sonne - 7/10

Won it for Burnley at the death with a clever run and a deft little finish. Otherwise pretty solid and steady at right-back

Started well, but will know he could have done better for Derby's goal. Skillfully flicked over with his heel at the other end.

3. Joe Worrall - 6/10

Started well, but will know he could have done better for Derby's goal. Skillfully flicked over with his heel at the other end.

A welcome 45 minutes on his return from injury. Showed his quality, but also looked a little rusty - which is to be expected on his first appearance since February.

4. Bashir Humphreys - 6/10

A welcome 45 minutes on his return from injury. Showed his quality, but also looked a little rusty - which is to be expected on his first appearance since February.

