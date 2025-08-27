Burnley player ratings vs Derby County as seven 7/10s dished out after cup win - gallery

Despite taking an early though through Aaron Ramsey, Scott Parker’s side were pegged back by Bobby Clark’s strike and otherwise struggled to break down a well-organised Rams side.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Max Weiss - 6/10
A solid debut, although he didn’t have much to deal with. If I’m being hyper-critical, perhaps he could have stayed taller for the goal, that. Confident with the ball at his feet. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Oliver Sonne - 7/10
Won it for Burnley at the death with a clever run and a deft little finish. Otherwise pretty solid and steady at right-back (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Joe Worrall - 6/10
Started well, but will know he could have done better for Derby’s goal. Skillfully flicked over with his heel at the other end. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Bashir Humphreys - 6/10
A welcome 45 minutes on his return from injury. Showed his quality, but also looked a little rusty - which is to be expected on his first appearance since February. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey