Burnley player ratings gallery vs Millwall with three Clarets getting 7.5/10 in 1-1 draw at The Den

The Clarets are also now 12 points clear at the top of the table — with Sheffield United owning a game in hand — and 16 points clear of third place Middlesbrough with just 13 fixtures remaining.

Ashley Barnes scored for the second game in succession to give Vincent Kompany’s side the lead at The Den before Josh Brownhill struck the post from Vitinho’s cross as the visitors looked to kill the game off.

However, against the run of play, and despite having just 29 percent possession, the Lions found an equaliser through man of the moment Tom Bradshaw to move 11 games unbeaten at home and climb back into the top six.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes (2nd left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Millwall v Burnley - Tuesday 21st February 2023 - The Den - London

Here are the ratings.

Arijanet Muric 7

Confidence and conviction in claiming high balls has come on leaps and bounds. One of his most assured performances to date in terms of commanding his penalty area. Distribution excellent again and saved well from Zian Flemming in the first half.

Connor Roberts 7

Aggressive all over the pitch. Duncan Watmore barely had a kick as the Welshman snuffed out any pass directed out to Millwall’s left hand side. Imposed himself well in physical duels and combined well with Vitinho to get the better of Murray Wallace.

Hjalmar Ekdal 7

Kept Andreas Voglsammer quiet while keeping Zian Flemming at arm’s length, though he presented the latter with a first half opportunity when clearing the ball straight into his path. Made some good blocks on the edge of the penalty and unfortunate to see Tom Bradshaw capitalise on his ricochet.

Ameen Al-Dakhil 7.5

A wise head on young shoulders. Managed the game impressively after picking up an early booking for a foul on Danny McNamara. Never once looked like somebody making his full Championship debut. A solid performance both on and off the ball.

Ian Maatsen 7.5

The Chelsea loan star restricted George Honeyman from open play and interacted well with Anass Zaroury going forward. Left everything out on the pitch in an all action display and went close to doubling Burnley’s lead with a near post effort, which was turned for a corner by George Long.

Josh Brownhill 7

Energetic, making some smart runs from deep to supplement Burnley’s attacks. Capitalised on the space left as Jamie Shackleton and George Saville were distracted by Ashley Barnes in the ‘false 9’ role. Really unlucky to see his first-time attempt come back off the post and almost teed Nathan Tella up for the winner.

Josh Cullen 6.5

Not quite as influential as usual, but still kept things ticking over for the Clarets. Uncharacteristically wasteful on a couple of occasions in the first half, presenting Zian Flemming with an opportunity to attempt an audacious effort from distance. However, his pass through to Vitinho, which led to Josh Brownhill striking the post, was out of this world.

Vitinho 7

Most of the Clarets’ creation and invention came through the Brazilian. Could have finished with three or four assists on another day. Anass Zaroury miscued from one delivery in the first half, he put the ball into the box for the goal and he supplied Josh Brownhill when the midfielder hit the woodwork.

Scott Twine 7

Vincent Kompany was full of praise for his summer signing post-match, and rightly so. The former MK Dons star put in an encouraging performance in the number 10 role, picking up some dangerous positions on the edge of the penalty area. Just off the mark with a couple of right-footed attempts in the first half and had a hand in the opening goal of the game.

Anass Zaroury 6.5

A little bit hit and miss. Danny McNamara couldn’t live with the Morocco international in the first half, but his end product was often lacking as he got caught in two minds as to whether he should go for goal or deliver the ball to his team-mates. Miscued one effort in the first half, which you would back the ex-Charleroi ace to score, but pressed well to turn over the ball in advanced positions and keep Burnley on the front foot.

Ashley Barnes 7.5

Two-in-two for the veteran striker, who seems to have reinvented himself as a ‘false 9’. On the scoresheet again, but there’s far more to his game than just goals. Preoccupies opposition midfielders when dropping deep, brings his team-mates into play and always offers an out-ball. Could have won the game at the end when firing over on the turn.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson 6