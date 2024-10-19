Burnley name starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday clash as Scott Parker makes Lyle Foster replacement call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has made three changes to his Burnley side for today’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Clarets return to action for the first time since the international break with a trip to Hillsborough.

Parker’s side were held to a goalless draw at home to Preston North End in their last outing – and since then Lyle Foster has picked up a knee injury while on international duty for South Africa.

Zian Flemming is Foster’s like-for-like replacement as he comes in to the lead the line.

But Parker has still shuffled the pack elsewhere, swapping Lucas Pires with Connor Roberts – which sees Bashir Humphreys shift over to left-back.

Elsewhere, Josh Laurent also comes in for Hannibal, who drops down to the bench, as Burnley line up with a three-man midfield of Laurent, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill.

Joe Worrall remains sidelined with an impact injury alongside the longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.

As for Wednesday, they’ve also made three changes as Danny Rohl shuffles his side from their dramatic late win against Coventry City before the break.

TEAMS

Sheff Wed: Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Bernard, Famewo, Johnson, Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Kobacki, Ugbo

Subs: Charles, Palmer, M. Lowe, Iorfa, Ingelsson, McNeill, Musaba, J. Lowe, Smith

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Pires, Massengo, Hannibal, Agyei, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Referee: Michael Salisbury