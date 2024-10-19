Burnley name starting XI for Sheffield Wednesday clash as Scott Parker makes Lyle Foster replacement call

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Oct 2024, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Parker has made three changes to his Burnley side for today’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday.
Read More
Scott Parker lays down challenge for Burnley strikers vying to replace injured L...

The Clarets return to action for the first time since the international break with a trip to Hillsborough.

Parker’s side were held to a goalless draw at home to Preston North End in their last outing – and since then Lyle Foster has picked up a knee injury while on international duty for South Africa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zian Flemming is Foster’s like-for-like replacement as he comes in to the lead the line.

But Parker has still shuffled the pack elsewhere, swapping Lucas Pires with Connor Roberts – which sees Bashir Humphreys shift over to left-back.

Elsewhere, Josh Laurent also comes in for Hannibal, who drops down to the bench, as Burnley line up with a three-man midfield of Laurent, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill.

Joe Worrall remains sidelined with an impact injury alongside the longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Laurent of Burnley applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Laurent of Burnley applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Laurent of Burnley applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

As for Wednesday, they’ve also made three changes as Danny Rohl shuffles his side from their dramatic late win against Coventry City before the break.

TEAMS

Sheff Wed: Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Bernard, Famewo, Johnson, Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Kobacki, Ugbo

Subs: Charles, Palmer, M. Lowe, Iorfa, Ingelsson, McNeill, Musaba, J. Lowe, Smith

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Pires, Massengo, Hannibal, Agyei, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Related topics:Scott ParkerSheffield WednesdayBurnleyRodriguez

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice