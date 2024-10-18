Scott Parker lays down challenge for Burnley strikers vying to replace injured Lyle Foster

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th Oct 2024
Now is the time to step up in Lyle Foster’s absence and stake a claim for Burnley’s number nine role.
That’s the message from head coach Scott Parker after his number one striker was ruled out of this weekend’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday with a knee injury.

While the full extent of the setback suffered on international duty with South Africa is not yet known, the 24-year-old is a certainty to be absent at Hillsborough.

Zian Flemming will be hoping to take Foster’s spot in the team, while the likes of Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji will also be awaiting the call.

Whoever gets the nod, Parker wants Foster’s replacement to take their chance with both hands.

“It’s really important [to grasp your opportunity],” he said.

“It’s not just the strikers, because you have a squad of players who you need to get prepped to make sure when you do have injuries or rotation comes that they’re ready when they get the shirt to seize the opportunity and keep the shirt.

Zian Flemming, Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji will be vying for Lyle Foster's shirt. Picture: Getty ImagesZian Flemming, Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji will be vying for Lyle Foster's shirt. Picture: Getty Images
“At this moment in time that [number nine] shirt will be moved on and the players that come in or get that opportunity need to take it really.

“The way we train and the way we prepare, every single player is always prepared physically and mentally to come into this team and give the best version of themselves. I expect that to happen.”

While Foster has only scored once for Burnley so far this season, he’s started in all but one of their league games to date.

