Burnley name starting XI for Salford City Carabao Cup clash as Vincent Kompany makes ELEVEN changes
The Clarets take a brief respite from the Premier League this evening as they take on League Two opposition in the third round of the competition.
It comes after they overcame Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the last round, thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s late winner.
The Swiss forward isn’t involved tonight though, as Kompany completely changes the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester United in league action on Saturday night.
Arijanet Muric deputies in goal for James Trafford, as he did in the last round, while 18-year-old Wilson Odobert is handed his first Clarets start.
The likes of Vitinho, Jack Cork, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jay Rodriguez also start.
Lyle Foster misses out through suspension, serving the second game of his three-match ban for the red he was shown against Forest.
Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are all sidelined.
As for Salford, they make four changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Harrogate Town on Saturday.
The Ammies are struggling this season, sitting fourth from bottom in the League Two table.
Neil Wood’s side have, however, sprung two shocks in the Carabao Cup, overcoming both Preston North End and Leeds United on penalties to reach this stage of the competition.
TEAMS
Salford: Cairns, Mariappa, Watt, Watson, Lund, Mallan, Tilt, McAleny, Berkoe, Dackers, Olopade
Subs: Wright, Smith, Nmai, Pedro, Collins, Humbles, Henderson, Da Costa, Fankwe
Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O'Shea, Delcroix, Cork, Berge, Odobert, Benson, Zaroury, Bruun Larsen, Rodriguez
Subs: Trafford, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Roberts, Cullen, Massengo, Ramsey, Koleosho, Tresor