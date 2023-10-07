Burnley name starting XI for Chelsea clash as Vincent Kompany springs a surprise

News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Vincent Kompany has sprung something of a surprise with his starting line-up for Burnley’s clash against Chelsea.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Read More
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes 'unlucky' Chelsea claim ahead of Turf Moor sh...

The Clarets return to Turf Moor, where they’ve yet to pick up a point so far this season, looking to build on Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory against Luton Town.

Kompany has opted to make four changes in total from what was a bruising encounter at Kenilworth Road.

Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni all drop out. Vitinho, Hannes Delcroix, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert are the four to take their places.

For Tresor and Odobert, it’s their first league starts for the Clarets.

Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

Anass Zaroury isn’t involved in the match day squad for the second game running.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vitinho of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vitinho of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
As for Chelsea, they make one change from their 2-0 win against Fulham on Monday night, as Raheem Sterling comes in for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit 11th in the table following a stuttering start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening seven games.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Tresor, Odobert, Foster

Subs: Muric, O’Shea, Roberts, Cork, Ramsey, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer, Broja

Subs: Petrovic, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Mudryk, Jackson

