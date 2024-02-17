Burnley name starting line-up to face Arsenal as Charlie Taylor returns to the squad
The Clarets head into the game off the back of a 3-1 defeat to fellow title challengers Liverpool last week.
Despite suffering another loss, Kompany’s men performed well at Anfield and could easily have got something had their finishing been more ruthless.
As a result, Kompany has kept faith with the same XI that took to the pitch last week.
On a positive note, Charlie Taylor returns to the bench after recovering from the shoulder problem he suffered during the FA Cup game against Tottenham last month.
Jordan Beyer is missing for the sixth game running, while Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees.
Mike Tresor is left out of Burnley’s squad once again.
As for Arsenal, they also name an unchanged side having thrashed West Ham 6-0 in their last outing.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana
Subs: Muric, Vitinho, Taylor, Cullen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Bruun Larsen, Benson, Rodriguez
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard
Subs: Ramsdale, Soares, Jorginho, Elneny, Bandeira, Lannin-Sweet, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah
Referee: Jarred Gillett