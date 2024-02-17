Burnley name starting line-up to face Arsenal as Charlie Taylor returns to the squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets head into the game off the back of a 3-1 defeat to fellow title challengers Liverpool last week.

Despite suffering another loss, Kompany’s men performed well at Anfield and could easily have got something had their finishing been more ruthless.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Kompany has kept faith with the same XI that took to the pitch last week.

On a positive note, Charlie Taylor returns to the bench after recovering from the shoulder problem he suffered during the FA Cup game against Tottenham last month.

Jordan Beyer is missing for the sixth game running, while Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster are all long-term absentees.

Mike Tresor is left out of Burnley’s squad once again.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Charlie Taylor of Burnley controls the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As for Arsenal, they also name an unchanged side having thrashed West Ham 6-0 in their last outing.

TEAMS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert, Amdouni, Fofana

Subs: Muric, Vitinho, Taylor, Cullen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Bruun Larsen, Benson, Rodriguez

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Soares, Jorginho, Elneny, Bandeira, Lannin-Sweet, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah