Burnley name starting line-up for Wolves clash as Vincent Kompany hands out first start of the season

Burnley have made one enforced change to their side for tonight’s clash against Wolves.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 5th Dec 2023, 18:37 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:55 GMT
The Clarets head to Molineux looking to build on Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, knowing a win could lift themselves out of the bottom three.

Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the West Midlands without Jordan Beyer, as the defender misses out through suspension after receiving his fifth booking of the season during Saturday’s win.

Hjalmar Ekdal, who made his first league appearance of the season off the bench against the Blades, is the man to replace him at the heart of Burnley’s defence.

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged, with Kompany keeping faith with the team that won so convincingly at Turf Moor.

Arijanet Muric returns from an infection to be named among the subs, but Jack Cork remains sidelined with a calf injury he picked up in training.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, continues to take a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental health.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
The likes of Connor Roberts, Han-Noah Massengo, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi are not involved.

As for Wolves, they make four changes from their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. Goalkeeper Jose Sa is one of those to drop out after picking up a knock.

TEAMS

Wolves: Bentley, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Bueno, Sarabia, Lemina, Gomes, Hwang, Cunha

Subs: King, Doherty, Bueno, Traore, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Silva

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Ekdal, O'Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Muric, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Zaroury, Tresor, Odobert

Referee: Jarred Gillett

