Burnley name starting line-up for Wolves clash as Vincent Kompany hands out first start of the season
The Clarets head to Molineux looking to build on Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, knowing a win could lift themselves out of the bottom three.
Vincent Kompany’s men make the trip to the West Midlands without Jordan Beyer, as the defender misses out through suspension after receiving his fifth booking of the season during Saturday’s win.
Hjalmar Ekdal, who made his first league appearance of the season off the bench against the Blades, is the man to replace him at the heart of Burnley’s defence.
The Clarets are otherwise unchanged, with Kompany keeping faith with the team that won so convincingly at Turf Moor.
Arijanet Muric returns from an infection to be named among the subs, but Jack Cork remains sidelined with a calf injury he picked up in training.
Lyle Foster, meanwhile, continues to take a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental health.
The likes of Connor Roberts, Han-Noah Massengo, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi are not involved.
As for Wolves, they make four changes from their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. Goalkeeper Jose Sa is one of those to drop out after picking up a knock.
TEAMS
Wolves: Bentley, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Bueno, Sarabia, Lemina, Gomes, Hwang, Cunha
Subs: King, Doherty, Bueno, Traore, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Bellegarde, Chirewa, Silva
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Ekdal, O'Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Subs: Muric, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Zaroury, Tresor, Odobert
Referee: Jarred Gillett