Burnley name starting line-up for West Ham clash as key man returns to the bench

Vincent Kompany has named an unchanged side for the third game running as Burnley take on West Ham on their return from the international break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While Hjalmar Ekdal makes his return from a knee injury, he’s only named among the substitutes.

Arijanet Muric misses out with an infection which ruled him out of Kosovo’s game against Belarus on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Cork, meanwhile, is absent with a knock he picked up in training, while Lyle Foster remains unavailable due to receiving specialist care for his mental wellbeing.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert are not involved.

As for West Ham, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio miss out through injury but Mohammed Kudus, who was a doubt, starts.

Former Burnley man Danny Ings is also brought in from the start.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets are out to avoid a seventh straight defeat on home turf as they bid to move away from the foot of the table.

Kompany’s men have taken just four points from their opening 12 games.

The Hammers, meanwhile, sit ninth having beaten Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their last outing before the international break.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Vigouroux, Roberts, Ekdal, Cullen, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Zaroury, Obafemi

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Ings

Subs: Fabianski, Creswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama