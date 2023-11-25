Burnley name starting line-up for West Ham clash as key man returns to the bench
and live on Freeview channel 276
While Hjalmar Ekdal makes his return from a knee injury, he’s only named among the substitutes.
Arijanet Muric misses out with an infection which ruled him out of Kosovo’s game against Belarus on Tuesday night.
Jack Cork, meanwhile, is absent with a knock he picked up in training, while Lyle Foster remains unavailable due to receiving specialist care for his mental wellbeing.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert are not involved.
As for West Ham, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio miss out through injury but Mohammed Kudus, who was a doubt, starts.
Former Burnley man Danny Ings is also brought in from the start.
The Clarets are out to avoid a seventh straight defeat on home turf as they bid to move away from the foot of the table.
Kompany’s men have taken just four points from their opening 12 games.
The Hammers, meanwhile, sit ninth having beaten Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their last outing before the international break.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez
Subs: Vigouroux, Roberts, Ekdal, Cullen, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Redmond, Zaroury, Obafemi
West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Ings
Subs: Fabianski, Creswell, Fornals, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama
Referee: Sam Barrott