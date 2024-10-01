Burnley name starting line-up for Plymouth Argyle clash as Bournemouth loanee restored

Published 1st Oct 2024
Jaidon Anthony has been restored to Burnley’s starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Plymouth Argyle.
The Bournemouth loanee was dropped on Saturday for the goalless draw against Oxford United in favour of Jeremy Sarmiento.

However, head coach Scott Parker has switched them back as the only change from the weekend stalemate at the Kassam Stadium.

Joe Worrall, Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming remain absent, alongside longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.

As for Plymouth, they make two changes from the side that beat Luton Town 3-1 in their last outing. Loanee Michael Obafemi is one of those to miss out as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Foster

Jaidon Anthony looks to setup a Burnley attack. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardJaidon Anthony looks to setup a Burnley attack. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Jaidon Anthony looks to setup a Burnley attack. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Laurent, Massengo, Agyei, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Plymouth: Grimshaw, Ogbeta, Szucs, Gibson, Gyabi, Randell, Al Hajj, Palsson, Cissoko, Whittaker, Hardie

Subs: Marosi, Mumba, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Bundu, Galloway, Sorinola, Hatch

Referee: Robert Madley

