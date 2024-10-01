Burnley name starting line-up for Plymouth Argyle clash as Bournemouth loanee restored
The Bournemouth loanee was dropped on Saturday for the goalless draw against Oxford United in favour of Jeremy Sarmiento.
However, head coach Scott Parker has switched them back as the only change from the weekend stalemate at the Kassam Stadium.
Joe Worrall, Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming remain absent, alongside longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.
As for Plymouth, they make two changes from the side that beat Luton Town 3-1 in their last outing. Loanee Michael Obafemi is one of those to miss out as he’s ineligible to face his parent club.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Dodgson, Laurent, Massengo, Agyei, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Plymouth: Grimshaw, Ogbeta, Szucs, Gibson, Gyabi, Randell, Al Hajj, Palsson, Cissoko, Whittaker, Hardie
Subs: Marosi, Mumba, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Bundu, Galloway, Sorinola, Hatch
Referee: Robert Madley
