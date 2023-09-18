Burnley name starting line-up for Nottingham Forest clash as birthday boy handed first league start

Vincent Kompany has made two changes to his Burnley side for tonight’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets head to the City Ground looking to claim their first points of the season having suffered three straight defeats to date.

That result was followed up by a disappointing 5-2 defeat to Tottenham in Burnley’s last game before the international break.

Dara O’Shea and Sander Berge have dropped out of the side that started that game at Turf Moor to be replaced by birthday boy Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill.

Brownhill came off the bench against Spurs to net a late consolation, but for Taylor it’s his first league minutes of the campaign.

The left-back did, however, feature against Forest in their cup victory last month.

Charlie Taylor in Carabao Cup action against Forest last month

Anass Zaroury returns from suspension to be named among the substitutes alongside Mike Tresor, who could make his debut.

Aaron Ramsey returns to the bench after missing the Spurs game with concussion, while Vitinho and Han-Noah Massengo aren’t involved.

Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are all sidelined.

As for Forest, they hand a debut to deadline day signing Callum Hudson-Odoi, who made a bargain £3m move from Chelsea.

TEAMS

Forest: Turner, Aina, Worrall, McKenna, Montiel, Mangala, Sangare, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi

Subs: Tavares, Santos, Dominguez, Niakhate, Yates, Vlachodimos, Kouyate, Wood, Origi

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Gudmundsson, Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Berge, Ramsey, Benson, Tresor, Zaroury, Rodriguez