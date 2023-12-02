News you can trust since 1877
Burnley name starting line-up for must-win Sheffield United clash as Vincent Kompany makes one change from West Ham loss

Jacob Bruun Larsen has been handed his first league start of the season for Burnley’s must-win clash against Sheffield United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 14:04 GMT
Vincent Kompany in no mood to play down importance of Burnley's must-win Sheffie...

The winger has been a regular performer so far this term, but all 11 of his Premier League appearances have come off the bench.

But today the 25-year-old comes into Burnley’s starting XI in place of Johann Gudmundsson.

It’s the only change Vincent Kompany has made to his Clarets side following last week’s cruel 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Arijanet Muric misses out once again with an infection, while Jack Cork remains sidelined with a knock he picked up in training.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, continues to take a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental health.

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Connor Roberts, Hannes Delcroix, Josh Cullen, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Anass Zaroury are not involved.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
As for Sheffield United, they make three changes to the side that were comfortably beaten at home by Bournemouth last week.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men languish inside the relegation zone on five points, one point above Burnley who continue to prop up the division.

The Clarets have yet to pick up a single point at Turf Moor so far this season, losing seven straight games.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Subs: Vigouroux, Ekdal, Massengo, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Tresor, Odobert, Obafemi

Sheff Utd: Foderingham, Robinson, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas, Fleck, McBurnie, Archer

Subs: Davies, Lowe, Trarore, Bogle, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

