Jacob Bruun Larsen has been handed his first league start of the season for Burnley’s must-win clash against Sheffield United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winger has been a regular performer so far this term, but all 11 of his Premier League appearances have come off the bench.

But today the 25-year-old comes into Burnley’s starting XI in place of Johann Gudmundsson.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the only change Vincent Kompany has made to his Clarets side following last week’s cruel 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Arijanet Muric misses out once again with an infection, while Jack Cork remains sidelined with a knock he picked up in training.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, continues to take a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental health.

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Connor Roberts, Hannes Delcroix, Josh Cullen, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Anass Zaroury are not involved.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Sheffield United, they make three changes to the side that were comfortably beaten at home by Bournemouth last week.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men languish inside the relegation zone on five points, one point above Burnley who continue to prop up the division.

The Clarets have yet to pick up a single point at Turf Moor so far this season, losing seven straight games.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Vigouroux, Ekdal, Massengo, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Tresor, Odobert, Obafemi

Sheff Utd: Foderingham, Robinson, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas, Fleck, McBurnie, Archer

Subs: Davies, Lowe, Trarore, Bogle, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula