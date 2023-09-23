Burnley name starting line up for Man Utd clash as Vincent Kompany names Lyle Foster replacement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron Ramsey comes in for his first league start in place of the suspended Lyle Foster.
The striker will miss three games after being shown a straight red card during Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from last week’s game, which saw Kompany’s men get off the mark with their first point of the campaign.
On home turf they’ve yet to avoid defeat having been beaten by Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively.
Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined, while Dara O’Shea, Vitinho, Han-Noah Massengo and Nathan Redmond all miss out.
As for United, they’ve made three changes to the side that lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.
Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellestri all drop out, while Jonny Evans, Scott McTominary and Hannibal all come into Erik ten Hag’s side.
The likes of Harry Maguire and Mason Mount both miss out, while Antony and Jadon Sancho are both unavailable due to disciplinary issues.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Amdouni
Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Zaroury, Tresor, Benson, Rodriguez
Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Casemiro, Mejbri, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Varane, Gore, van de Beek, Pellestri, Eriksen, Amrabat, Garnacho, Martial
Referee: Tony Harrington