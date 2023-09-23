Burnley name starting line up for Man Utd clash as Vincent Kompany names Lyle Foster replacement

Vincent Kompany has made just one change to his Burnley side for tonight’s clash against Manchester United.

Aaron Ramsey comes in for his first league start in place of the suspended Lyle Foster.

The striker will miss three games after being shown a straight red card during Monday night’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets are otherwise unchanged from last week’s game, which saw Kompany’s men get off the mark with their first point of the campaign.

On home turf they’ve yet to avoid defeat having been beaten by Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham respectively.

Hjalmar Ekdal (knee), Darko Churlinov (health scare) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) all remain sidelined, while Dara O’Shea, Vitinho, Han-Noah Massengo and Nathan Redmond all miss out.

As for United, they’ve made three changes to the side that lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellestri all drop out, while Jonny Evans, Scott McTominary and Hannibal all come into Erik ten Hag’s side.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Mason Mount both miss out, while Antony and Jadon Sancho are both unavailable due to disciplinary issues.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Amdouni

Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Cork, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Zaroury, Tresor, Benson, Rodriguez

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Casemiro, Mejbri, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Varane, Gore, van de Beek, Pellestri, Eriksen, Amrabat, Garnacho, Martial