Why Burnley's televised clash against Man Utd kicks off at 8pm on a Saturday night

Burnley are in the rare position of playing in the evening slot tonight when they host Manchester United.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
The Clarets return to action at Turf Moor looking to register their first league win of the campaign after getting off the mark with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Prior to that, Vincent Kompany’s side had lost their opening three league games, all at home, against tough opposition in Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

They take on a United side that have endured a torrid start to the season, losing their last three games in all competitions and four of their last five.

Having yet to get off the mark away from home, United sit 13th in the table, already nine points adrift of their city rivals Man City.

Erik ten Hag’s side followed up their 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend with a 4-3 reversal at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Due to a recent rule change, clubs in Champions League action on Wednesday nights can not be picked for the traditional 12.30pm Saturday TV games. The fixture will instead kick-off at the later time of 8pm.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: General view inside the stadium of the stadium shown on a camera ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on December 03, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: General view inside the stadium of the stadium shown on a camera ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on December 03, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
According to the Red Devils, the extra time has allowed ten Hag’s side to spend extra time training in Germany before flying back to the North West.

There is also a tea-time fixture between Brentford and Everton later today, which kicks off at 5.30pm on Sky Sports.

After this fixture, Burnley are back in Carabao Cup action when they take on Salford City for the first time on Tuesday night.

