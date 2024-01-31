Burnley name starting line-up for Man City clash as decision made on Manuel Benson
Vincent Kompany’s men return from their 19-day winter break with a daunting trip to the Etihad to face the reigning champions.
The Clarets have made just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Luton Town in their last outing.
Sander Berge, who missed the game against the Hatters through illness, comes back into the side in place of Josh Cullen, who drops down to the bench.
Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor remain absent, but Aaron Ramsey returns to the bench.
Benson, meanwhile, is left out of Burnley’s squad once again amid continued speculation surrounding his future.
Anass Zaroury though, who has also been linked with a January exit, is named on the bench.
Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.
As for City, Kevin De Bruyne starts for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury at Turf Moor on the opening day of the season.
John Stones is also named in the starting line-up, while Erling Haaland returns on the bench after being absent through injury for two months.
Pep Guardiola makes six changes in total from his side’s 1-0 win against Tottenham in the FA Cup.
TEAMS
City: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Nunes, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Alvarez
Subs: Ortega, Dias, Gomez, Walker, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Bobb, Haaland
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Muric, Roberts, Cullen, Cork, Massengo, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Zaroury, Fofana
Referee: Sam Barrott